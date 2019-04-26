



AVONDALE, Pa. (CBS) — In Chester County, an elderly woman and her caretaker had to be rescued after a tree hit a house. In Philadelphia, when the storm moved through, plenty of folks in Rittenhouse Square tried dodging the rain.

But in Chester County, the fast-moving storm left no time for those inside a home on an Avondale mushroom farm to get out of the way of a toppling tree.

Melanie Pratola and her husband, Michael, were snapping shots of their daughter — it’s her senior prom — when they got a call.

“My mother’s caregiver called Michael and said, ‘A tree fell on your mother’s house. You better get home right away,'” Melanie said.

Her 94-year-old mother and her caregiver were trapped inside.

“Both doors were blocked, we called 911 and the firemen came right out,” Melanie said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Melanie’s mother was not even startled.

“Mom was sound asleep, she slept through the whole thing,” Melanie said.

And everyone was glad the 100-plus-year-old tree decided to fall right where it did.

“It could have been much worse,” Melanie said. “If this whole tree would have gone down on that little cottage, phew, they would have been history.”

When the tree fell, it cut power to at least two homes on the farm. PECO crews are on scene now, working to restore electricity to the area.