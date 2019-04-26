Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 19-year-old man has died after losing control of his vehicle, police say. The fatal accident happened just before 8 p.m. at Hunting Park Avenue and Front Street in North Philadelphia on Friday night.
Police say the man struck a light pole after losing control of his car.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the car was not injured, according to police.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. It’s unclear if the wet roads played a role at this time.