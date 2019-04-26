  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 19-year-old man has died after losing control of his vehicle, police say. The fatal accident happened just before 8 p.m. at Hunting Park Avenue and Front Street in North Philadelphia on Friday night.

Police say the man struck a light pole after losing control of his car.

Police Officer Who Saved 4 Men From Fiery Car In Critical Condition After Hit-And-Run

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car was not injured, according to police.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. It’s unclear if the wet roads played a role at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s