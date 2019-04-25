Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman caught on camera vandalizing a popular bakery in Northeast Philadelphia. Surveillance video posted on the Facebook page of Holmesburg Bakery shows a group walking along the 7900 block of Frankford Avenue.
They stop in front of the bakery, and a young woman is seen tossing an object into the store’s front window.
The group then takes off.
The incident happened just after midnight Wednesday.
If you have any information, please call police.