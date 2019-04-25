  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Talkers


PEARLAND, Texas (CBS)— A boy’s parents are furious after his teacher allegedly drew on his head with a permanent marker. It happened at Berry Miller Junior High in Pearland, Texas.

The incident stemmed from a design in the boy’s hair that violated the school’s dress code.

Pearland Independent School District’s dress code says, “Extreme hair styles such as carvings, mohawks, spikes, etc. are not allowed.”

The teacher reportedly told the student he could go to an in-school suspension or have the design covered up with a sharpie.

The teacher has apologized to the parents, but is now on administrative leave and facing discipline from the school district.

