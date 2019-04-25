Comments
Ingredients:
- Fresh, lump crab meat
- Cherry tomatoes, quartered
- Kumato (or brown) tomatoes, quartered
- Red onion, thin sliced
- Seedless cucumber, peeled and diced
- Fresh basil
- Balsamic vinegar
- Olive oil
- Chimichurri seasoning
Directions:
Combine tomatoes, onion, cucumber and basil. Toss in balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and chimichurri seasoning to taste. Top with lump crab meat.
