Filed Under:eyewitness extras, Recipe, snack in a snap, Taste With Tori, tomato salad


Ingredients:

  • Fresh, lump crab meat
  • Cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • Kumato (or brown) tomatoes, quartered
  • Red onion, thin sliced
  • Seedless cucumber, peeled and diced
  • Fresh basil
  • Balsamic vinegar
  • Olive oil
  • Chimichurri seasoning

Directions:

Combine tomatoes, onion, cucumber and basil. Toss in balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and chimichurri seasoning to taste. Top with lump crab meat.

Check out Taste with Tori’s feature on Two Fish BYOB in Haddonfield!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s