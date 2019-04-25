PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects have been arrested after a mechanic was shot and killed by a stray bullet in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia earlier this month. Michael Gleba, 56, of Bensalem, was struck by a stray bullet while working on a car in front of his auto repair shop on the 4800 block of Benner Street on April 11.
Police say they have arrested 19-year-old Shabazz Sweets and 25-year-old Eric Smith.
Both are charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.
Police say Gleba was shot when four men began shooting at each other during a drug deal, near Northeast Speedometer Services on Benner Street.
Two others have also been arrested in connection to Gleba’s shooting death: 20-year-old James MacGregor and 28-year-old Timothy Sherfield.