By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bethlehem News, Local, Local TV


BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – Another fire broke out overnight at the same church in Bethlehem that was targeted by an arsonist just two days ago. Firefighters were called back out to “Iglesia Pentecostal de Bethlehem” around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Overnight Fire Damages Church In Bethlehem 

Crews quickly got it under control and no one was hurt.

There is no word on what caused the latest fire.

Bethlehem Church Fire Ruled Arson, Officials Say 

Authorities are hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find the person who intentionally started the fire Tuesday morning.

The church was damaged in that blaze, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 610-691-6660.

