PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, members of the community honored a Marine staff sergeant who died in the line of duty. A public visitation took place for Christopher Slutman in the Bronx.
Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to Slutman, who is also a decorated New York City firefighter.
He was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. Slutman, 43, leaves behind three daughters, ages 10, 8 and 4, and his wife of 13 years, Shannon.
Slutman, of Wilmington, Delaware, will be buried in Arlington on April 30.