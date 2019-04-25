  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Chris Slutman, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, members of the community honored a Marine staff sergeant who died in the line of duty. A public visitation took place for Christopher Slutman in the Bronx.

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to Slutman, who is also a decorated New York City firefighter.

He was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. Slutman, 43, leaves behind three daughters, ages 10, 8 and 4, and his wife of 13 years, Shannon.

New York First Responders Offering Financial Support For Family Of Sgt. Chris Slutman, Marine Killed In Afghanistan

Slutman, of Wilmington, Delaware, will be buried in Arlington on April 30.

