NEW YORK (CBS) – Even the New York Mets crushing the Phillies 9-0 Tuesday didn’t stop one Long Island man from allegedly threatening a father and exposing himself to the man’s children. According to the New York Daily News, 20-year-old Richard Patrylo is charged with a manner injurious to a child and public lewdness.
Per the Daily News, Patrylo asked to use the 39-year-old man’s cellphone, but the man declined. That’s when Patrylo allegedly lost his cool.
MLB Suspends Mets’ Jacob Rhame 2 Games For Throwing At Rhys Hoskins’ Head
Patrylo reportedly yelled “I will f–k up your entire family” at the father, who was at the game with his wife, 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter. Then, Patrylo dropped his pants and exposed his genitals, the Daily News reported.
The man’s son recorded the incident on his own phone, the report said.
Patrylo, who police say was drinking during the game, received a desk appearance ticket and was released.