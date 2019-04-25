



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — It’s official — Joe Biden is running for president. The former vice president and senator from Delaware made the announcement Thursday in a video.

“We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said. “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation,” Biden said. “Who we are. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America –is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

The video ends with the words, “Joe Biden: Backwards, not forwards.”

One of the most recognizable names in U.S. politics, Biden served as Barack Obama’s two-term vice president after nearly four decades as a Delaware senator. His high-profile, working-class background and connection to the Obama years would help him enter the race as a front-runner, although he faces questions about his age and whether his more moderate record fits with a party that has become more liberal.

The former vice president is the last major contender who is expected to enter the crowded Democratic primary, which now features more than 20 candidates. The 76-year-old would be the most experienced politician in the race, and the second-oldest, after 77-year-old Bernie Sanders. Already, supportive donors have been trying to raise money on his behalf.

During a stop on his book tour last December, Biden said he was the most qualified person to be president.

“I’ll be as straight with you as I can. I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president,” Biden, the former Delaware senator, said. “The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that have been in my wheelhouse, that I’ve worked on my whole life.”

Biden has been mired in controversy recently after being accused of inappropriate touching by several women. Seven women have come forward saying his touching made them feel uncomfortable.

“I’m sorry I didn’t understand more. I’m not sorry for any of my intentions. I’m not sorry for anything that I’ve ever done,” he said in a video posted to Twitter, adding that he’s “never been disrespectful intentionally to a man or a woman.”

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell says Biden is the best candidate to defeat Trump.

“I also think, objectively, that he was the best vice president in my lifetime. I think he reflects the views of the vast Democratic electorate and I think he would be a strong candidate to both win the nomination and the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump,” said Rendell.

Voters have been mixed about Biden running for president.

“I think he should run, 100 percent,” said one person. “I think he has a great chance.”

Another said, “I just think Joe a little too old now for me. He’s a good man, I like him, but let’s give somebody else a shot at that.”

His first White House bid in 1988 ended after a plagiarism scandal. And in recent weeks, he was repeatedly forced to explain his 1991 decision, as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, to allow Anita Hill to face questions about her allegations of sexual harassment against Clarence Thomas, then a nominee for the Supreme Court.

Biden has since apologized for his role in the hearing. But in the “Me Too” era, it’s another example of why critics believe he may struggle to catch on with the Democratic primary voters of 2020.

