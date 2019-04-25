Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A trail of destruction was left behind after a driver slammed into several parked cars overnight in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened around midnight Thursday in the Rhawnhurst section.
Police say an off-duty officer was near the 9100 block of Crispin Street when he spotted an older white Jeep crashing into cars.
The off-duty officer followed the Jeep and watched as the driver hit more cars.
Police are now investigating this as a possible DUI.