By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A trail of destruction was left behind after a driver slammed into several parked cars overnight in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened around midnight Thursday in the Rhawnhurst section.

Credit: CBS3

Police say an off-duty officer was near the 9100 block of Crispin Street when he spotted an older white Jeep crashing into cars.

The off-duty officer followed the Jeep and watched as the driver hit more cars.

Police are now investigating this as a possible DUI.

