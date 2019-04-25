6 People Injured Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Northwest Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Six people were hurt in a late night crash in Northwest Philadelphia. Police say four cars slammed into one another just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue in the city’s Andorra section.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Six people were hurt in a late night crash in Northwest Philadelphia. Police say four cars slammed into one another just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue in the city’s Andorra section.
Medics rushed the victims to the hospital, but there’s no word on their conditions.
Police blocked off part of ridge avenue during the investigation.
No word on what caused the crash.