



MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) – Every month, you’ll find girls from Girl Talk Marlton gathered to make sandwich after sandwich.

“We’re making PB&J for the homeless,” 11-year-old Kaiya McIntosh said.

“We usually we make about 200 or more,” 13-year-old Nicole Clifford said.

“It’s teamwork,” 13-year-old Alysa Kuster said, “and the squirt bottles of jelly help a lot.”

The squirt bottles of jelly and more are all thanks to Mary Beth Iannarella, who loves these girls as much as the sandwiches.

“She’s an amazing person, inspiring, and I’m just glad to know her,” Alysa said.

“I love Mary Beth,” said 12-year-old Kenikki Thompson of Sicklerville. “She brought me into this group when I was struggling through bullying and everything, and I just felt welcomed by a family.”

Mary Beth helped bring the Girl Talk mentoring program for fifth to 12th graders to the South Jersey area.

“It’s so tough to be a teenage girl, just from myself growing up,” Mary Beth said. “But the world is so advanced since I was growing up, I just want to make sure that I’m an ear for the girls if they need it.”

Through weekly chapter meetings like PB&J night, Girl Talk helps build self-esteem and leadership skills.

“The older girls in high school are the mentors, are the leaders. They mentor the younger girls to help them through the difficulties of being a teenage girl.”

“Of which there are a lot!” said CBS3’s Chandler Lutz.

AnnMarie DeMarco has worked with Mary Beth and Girl Talk Marlton for the past seven years and says she has learned so much from her.

“She does so much and she does it selflessly, and the amount of time it requires to organize it, there’s so much more involved than everybody knows,” AnnMarie said.

This 3 Cheers is for Mary Beth building self-confidence one lesson at a time.

Fourteen-year-old Noa Mikes of Mt. Laurel summed it up: “There’s someone always going to be there to give you a smile, to give you a hug.”