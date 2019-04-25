Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The oldest and largest track meet in the entire world steps off at Franklin Field at about 10 a.m. on Thursday. The 125th Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania features high school, college, and club team athletes competing in dozens of track and field events.
There’s also a carnival village outside the stadium.
The relays run from Thursday morning through Saturday.
Traffic restrictions are in effect around University City, so be aware.
The 125th @pennrelays start today! Expect extra volume in #UniversityCity on the roads & the rails. The relays run from this morning through Sat. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/d1CYeahSy4
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) April 25, 2019
Attention SEPTA Riders!! Click here for 2019 Penn Relays Service Information → https://t.co/XWTB0uA7Pz pic.twitter.com/zF8T2LMV6w
— SEPTA_SOCIAL (@SEPTA_SOCIAL) April 24, 2019