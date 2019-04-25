BREAKING:Joe Biden Announces He's Running For President
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The oldest and largest track meet in the entire world steps off at Franklin Field at about 10 a.m. on Thursday. The 125th Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania features high school, college, and club team athletes competing in dozens of track and field events.

There’s also a carnival village outside the stadium.

The relays run from Thursday morning through Saturday.

Traffic restrictions are in effect around University City, so be aware.

 

Click here to see SEPTA’s Penn Relays service information.

 

