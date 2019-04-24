By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A traffic light outage is causing detours in Center City on Wednesday morning. The intersections of 8th and Vine Streets and 7th and Vine Streets have been blocked off.

 

The outage happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but traffic lights were still not functioning Wednesday morning.

Officials say repairs could take up to 24 hours.

 

