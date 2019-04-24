Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A traffic light outage is causing detours in Center City on Wednesday morning. The intersections of 8th and Vine Streets and 7th and Vine Streets have been blocked off.
It’s LIGHTS OUT in the City at 8th & Vine. There’s a power outage that has the road blocked off. You can still take 8th St but cannot get to the Bridge or Callowhill from the Vine. Take Race St. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/iBI656ThMW
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) April 24, 2019
The outage happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but traffic lights were still not functioning Wednesday morning.
Officials say repairs could take up to 24 hours.