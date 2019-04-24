Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Radnor High School


RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – Students at Radnor High School will get to sleep in a little longer during the next academic year. The school district voted Tuesday to start the school day at 8:30 a.m.

The school day currently starts at 7:35 a.m.

Schedules at Radnor Middle School and Ithan, Radnor and Wayne Elementary Schools will also change to the following:

  • Radnor Middle School: 7:50 a.m.-2:40 p.m. (currently: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.)
  • Ithan, Radnor and Wayne Elementary Schools: 9:07 a.m.-3:40 p.m. (currently: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

Officials made the decision based on research showing that students benefit from having more time to sleep. They also say with more sleep, there is less obesity, depression, or anxiety and fewer accidents.

Radnor becomes the only school district in Southeastern Pennsylvania to adjust its high school start time to align with the 8:30 a.m. start time recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Medical Association.

