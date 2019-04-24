PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating two sisters who went missing Wednesday morning in the city’s Olney neighborhood. Police are looking for 9-year-old Brandi Conaway and 12-year-old Hailey Conaway.
The two were last seen at 7:30 a.m. on the 100 block of East Albanus Street.
Brandi is 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with a light complexion, thin build, hazel eyes and straight, brown hair. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a navy blue polo shirt and a black hoodie.
Hailey is 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with a light complexion, heavy build, hazel eyes and straight, brown hair. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a navy blue polo shirt, a floral scarf, black and white sneakers and a clear fanny pack.
Police say the two sisters may be together. If you have any information on the sisters’ location, call police at 215-686-3353.