  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A person was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia, officials say. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on the northbound inner lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard, near Adams Avenue.

Officials say the pedestrian was crossing the boulevard when they were struck by the vehicle.

The person was transported to Einstein Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

(Credit: CBS3)

The inner lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are closed while officials investigate the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s