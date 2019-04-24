Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A person was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia, officials say. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on the northbound inner lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard, near Adams Avenue.
Officials say the pedestrian was crossing the boulevard when they were struck by the vehicle.
The person was transported to Einstein Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
The inner lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are closed while officials investigate the accident.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
