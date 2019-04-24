By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Manayunk restaurant has voluntarily closed after it was accused of illegally dumping waste into a street drain. Eyewitness News viewer John Teague sent video from outside Hot Pot Gourmet on Main Street.

The video shows several workers dumping an unknown liquid down the sewer.

The health department says the restaurant agreed to close after finding violations unrelated to the alleged dumping. The dumping investigation continues and the restaurant could face fines.

