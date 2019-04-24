  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The classic Kit Kat is getting a makeover. Hershey’s took the wraps off a new flavor Wednesday called “Kit Kat Duos Mint Plus Dark Chocolate.”

As the name suggests the candy features mint cream on the top and dark chocolate on the bottom with the famous crispy wafers in the middle.

This is the first new permanent Kit Kat flavor in almost a decade.

You have to wait a little while to taste them because they don’t hit store shelves until December.

