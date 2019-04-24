Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The classic Kit Kat is getting a makeover. Hershey’s took the wraps off a new flavor Wednesday called “Kit Kat Duos Mint Plus Dark Chocolate.”
As the name suggests the candy features mint cream on the top and dark chocolate on the bottom with the famous crispy wafers in the middle.
This is the first new permanent Kit Kat flavor in almost a decade.
Lego Releases Braille Bricks To Teach Blind And Visually Impaired Children
You have to wait a little while to taste them because they don’t hit store shelves until December.