BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — A fire at a church in Bethlehem has been ruled an arson, officials say. The blaze broke out at the Iglesia Pentecostal de Bethlehem at 1044 Pembroke Rd., shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The Bethlehem City Fire Marshall says someone entered the sanctuary area of the church and started the fire.

The fire grew to two alarms, before firefighters could get it under control.

The majority of the damage to the church appears to be due to smoke and soot. No one was hurt.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident and they do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the community.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a successful prosecution.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 610-691-6660.

