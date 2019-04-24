



RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) – A mother and son’s prayers were answered when a mystery man rescued them from a burning boat. Now the search is on for the good Samaritan who jumped into action to save their lives.

What started out as the perfect day for a fishing trip for Sharon Keller and her son Steven Kelly quickly turned into a nightmare Tuesday.

Kelly’s boat was rapidly became engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke began billowing into the air.

“All of a sudden we just heard a loud explosion so we both turned around and the engine exploded,” Keller said. “I go in panic mode.”

As the fire continued to move forward, Keller realized she had to bail and Steven told her to jump.

Keller found herself in the water, holding onto the boat from underneath.

Her son was still battling the flames with a fire extinguisher as the powerless boat began coasting toward the Ridley Township Municipal Marina.

Worried about her son’s and her own safety, Keller began screaming for help, and that’s when the mystery man jumped in.

“The guy ends up finding me and he’s just real calm. He’s like, ‘I got you, I got you,'” Keller said. “So he leaned over, wrapped his arms around my arms and literally just pulled me up.”

Sharon was rushed to the shore, where witnesses ran to provide aid while her son was still struggling to fight the boat fire – not only trying to save his vessel but others in the process too.

“I begged him to jump with me,” Keller said. “I’m like, ‘Steve you got to jump, like who cares about this?’ And he said, ‘Mom, I didn’t care about the boat. I care about everybody else’s stuff.’ Because he’s got such a kind heart.”

Kelly’s boat was destroyed but both he and his mom are safe.

Keller has just one request, however. She wants to find the man who selflessly risked his life to save her.

“I would just love to say thank you so much,” Keller said.

Kelly’s boat that was destroyed was purchased just last year.

Nonetheless, his mom said he’s taking it all in stride, happy that there were no injuries and no other damage to any other boats in the marina.

Kelly is now on vacation in Florida.