PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Are you short on money, but you still like traveling? A company says it can take you places – without ever leaving home.
The website FakeAVacation.com will superimpose pictures of you on backdrops of popular destinations like Disney, Las Vegas and Hawaii.
The pictures start at $20 with some package costing up to $200.
About 10 percent of people in a recent survey admit posting fake travel pictures on social media.