NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police in Delaware apprehended a fugitive who assaulted a trooper and escaped custody on Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police say 42-year-old Robert Burke Jr., of New Castle, was found in a wooded area behind William B. Keene Elementary School around 10:30 a.m.
The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. after Burke was arrested and arraigned on multiple offenses, including drug charges and disorderly conduct.
When the trooper was in the process of transporting Burke to the Howard R. Young Correctional Center, he assaulted the trooper and fled out of the back door. The trooper suffered minor injuries.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the search.
Burke was arrested and will be charged with multiple criminal offenses.