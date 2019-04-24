



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Imprisoned actor Bill Cosby is renewing attacks on a Pennsylvania trial judge as he again seeks bail while he appeals his sex-assault conviction. Lawyers for the 81-year-old Cosby filed a bail motion Wednesday with the state Superior Court. They complain that Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill has not issued a post-trial opinion explaining key trial decisions in the seven months since Cosby’s sentencing.

“We’re asking that this scandalous judge be removed immediately, and Mr. Cosby be granted bail throughout the appeals process, because the judge’s racial hatred towards Mr. Cosby, clouds his better judgement to be a good steward of the bench,” said a statement released by Cosby’s lawyers.

Bill Cosby Fighting $1 Million A Month Legal Bill In Arbitration

The defense needs the opinion to pursue Cosby’s appeals. There is no deadline for judges to file their opinions, and some spend months on them in complex cases.

“This judge took an oath. I Believe. To be fair and impartial, which grants him the authority to perform all of the duties detailed in the Constitution,” said Cosby via a statement posted on Instagram. “I don’t know what Constitutional rock this judge resides, because his refusal to write an opinion, reveals that he’s complicit in the corruption against me, and that he’s an accessory to the incestuous behavior that resides in Montgomery County. His dishonorable conduct makes me smile, because this judge is being exposed, and it shows that this is bigger than me. O’Neill now has his formula: tried, true and tested to destroy Any Black Man and/or Colored Man In America. I’m just so happy, because this guy is proving my innocence. And guess what else. America is finally getting to witness the truth.”

‘AIG Continues To Act Egregiously’: Bill Cosby Says Insurance Company Settling Accuser’s Lawsuit Without Permission

The motion accuses O’Neill of harboring a personal grudge against a defense witness. O’Neill’s office says he won’t have a comment on the motion.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)