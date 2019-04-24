By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gloucester Township News, Local, Local TV


GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – An 8-year-old girl was burned after falling into a fire pit in Gloucester Township on Tuesday night. Police say it happened on Camelot Court, around 8 p.m.

Officials say the girl was treated on scene for burns to her back and hand.

She was then airlifted to St. Christopher’s Hospital in Philadelphia as a precaution, say police.

No word on the severity of the burns.

No further information has been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s