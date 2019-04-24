Comments
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – An 8-year-old girl was burned after falling into a fire pit in Gloucester Township on Tuesday night. Police say it happened on Camelot Court, around 8 p.m.
Officials say the girl was treated on scene for burns to her back and hand.
She was then airlifted to St. Christopher’s Hospital in Philadelphia as a precaution, say police.
No word on the severity of the burns.
No further information has been released.