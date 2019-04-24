Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, police say. The incident happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. on the 2000 block of Washington Lane on Wednesday night.
Police say the boy ran out in between cars and was hit by a white van.
The boy suffered a broken arm, head trauma and lacerations to his head, according to police.
Authorities say the driver of the van stayed on the scene after hitting the boy.
Officials say the driver has not been arrested.