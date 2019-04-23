



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For decades, people have flocked to the Ben Franklin Parkway on Mother’s Day as thousands have celebrated their mothers, grandmothers, daughters and friends who have had, or are still battling, breast cancer. While there are changes to this year’s event, one thing remains the same: here in Philadelphia, Mother’s Day will always mean no one fights alone.

There’s a big change to an annual tradition — no more “Race for the Cure.” Get ready for something more intimate, more powerful — “More Than Pink.”

This year at the Art Museum will be the first-ever Susan G. Komen Philadelphia “More Than Pink” Walk.

“If you remember back in 1990-91, we didn’t even talk about breast cancer,” said Komen Philadelphia CEO Elaine Grobman.

Grobman started the first “Race for the Cure” in Philadelphia.

“This opportunity that we’ve had over so many years to have the funds that will provide all these services have really given opportunity to save lives,” said Grobman.

Services like mammograms, cancer treatment, education, and as demand for services continues to increase, so does the need for more fundraising.

“We had a few racers last year — 500 — not enough to really make a difference, but we had tens of thousands of people that came and did not register,” said Grobman. “If 50,000 people come, altogether 2,000 of those folks participate and only 100 fundraise, it doesn’t cover the cost of the race.”

And so a new tradition is born: the Komen Philadelphia “More Than Pink” Walk.

Here are some changes you can expect. The area will be fenced off from the Art Museum through Eakins Oval and around Logan Circle. You have to register to enter.

“We want everyone to register because without registration we can’t provide the services that are needed in the community,” said Grobman.

There will be four tents with information about Komen’s mission. A short but meaningful ceremony, including survivor stories, and of course, the most powerful part of the event — The Parade of Hope — where breast cancer survivors and “forever fighters” of metastatic breast cancer parade down the Art Museum steps.

The community will then walk together on a loop from Eakins Oval around Logan Circle.

“So we want people to come who are there for the mission, who want to fundraise, who want to help, who want to be part of the caring community, those are the folks we want to be there,” said Grobman. “Some people think that breast cancer is curable and unfortunately one out of 40 women still pass and until that number is zero, we have a lot of work to do, and the only way that we’re gonna do it is by raising the money.”

The Komen Philadelphia “More Than Pink” Walk is on Mother’s Day morning.

It is $35 to register and you can do that at cbsphilly.com/cure. If you use the promo code CBS3, you will get $5 off. Remember, you have to register to enter the gates of the walk.

Opening ceremonies begin at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:15 a.m.

CBS3’s live coverage is from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mother’s Day.