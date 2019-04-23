  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Pennsylvania News


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s new official amphibian is a slimy, 2-foot-long salamander that needs clean streams to thrive. Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation Tuesday granting the honor to the Eastern hellbender, a nocturnal animal whose colorful nicknames include snot otter, lasagna lizard and mud devil.

(credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo by Lori Pruitt)

Members of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s student leadership council have spent three years campaigning to get it designated as the state’s official amphibian, helped by Lycoming College’s Clean Water Institute.

It’s the largest salamander in North America.

Wolf says the most recent official designation of that type in the state occurred in 1974, when the firefly was named Pennsylvania’s official insect.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

