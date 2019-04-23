



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been nominated for the 2018-19 NBA Cares Community Assist Award. The season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award recognizes an NBA player who reflects the devotion the league and players share for giving back to the community.

It’s only been a few months since Harris was traded to Philadelphia, but he didn’t waste any time getting involved in the Philadelphia community.

Harris hosted more than 40 girls from Team Up Philly for a “Game Changers: Women in Sports, Tech & Literacy” panel discussion to empower girls living in underprivileged neighborhoods.

The panel encouraged girls to lead healthy, confident and successful lives.

He also partnered with the National Education Association to challenge girls to celebrate Read Across America’s annual reading program.

He’s also led the construction of a school in Haiti, giving the students new shoes and soccer equipment. Harris says he sets personal goals for helping the community every season and it’s a huge part of his career.

“I have goals, aspects, I want to touch on outside the basketball court, in the community,” Harris said. “That’s been a huge thing [for me], giving back and making sure I’m doing my part to help the next generation and the communities and cities that I’m a part of.”

Harris explained that his parents taught him two major values growing up: respect and humility.

“Respect No. 1 and humility No. 2,” Harris said. “Just respecting everybody and every person I come in contact with and having the humility of knowing that I’ve been blessed and fortunate to be in this position and knowing that there are other people out here in this world who can use [my] light and [I] can spread that light in the best way.”

Harris says it’s important to him that he using his platform to inspire people, especially those in need.

In December, while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, Harris hosted 30 young men from Tobias’ Troops Mentoring Program for a movie screening and holiday event.

“Please vote for me,” Harris said laughingly. “I think here, I just got to Philadelphia. There are a lot of things I want to continue to do that I’ve done in the past. I have ideas to get going and get acclimated so I just want hopefully all the fans to vote for me and then maybe win another one in years to come.”

Fans can vote on the winner of the 2018-19 NBA Cares Community Assist Award beginning Wednesday.

The winner will be announced at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia.