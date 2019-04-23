EXCLUSIVE:Ex-Valley Forge Military Academy Cadet Speaks To CBS3 About Alleged Verbal, Physical Abuse At Hands Of Students
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, Family Strong 4 ALS Foundation, NRG, Special Olympics Montgomery County


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia energy company NRG has announced the three nonprofit finalists that are in the running for a $100,000 donation. The contest is part of the 2019 NRG Gives program.

The public can vote through April 29th. The local organization with the most votes will receive $100,000. The runner-up will receive $20,000 and third place will receive $10,000.

The nominees are:

  • Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia – advocates for a connected network of streets safe for bicycling and walking.
  • Family Strong 4 ALS Foundation – supports ALS research and advocates for access to treatment.
  • Special Olympics Montgomery County – conducts training and competitions for individuals with intellectual disabilities or significant developmental disabilities in 18 Olympic-style sports at various venues within the county.

For more information, visit picknrg.com/nrggives.

