Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia energy company NRG has announced the three nonprofit finalists that are in the running for a $100,000 donation. The contest is part of the 2019 NRG Gives program.
The public can vote through April 29th. The local organization with the most votes will receive $100,000. The runner-up will receive $20,000 and third place will receive $10,000.
The nominees are:
- Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia – advocates for a connected network of streets safe for bicycling and walking.
- Family Strong 4 ALS Foundation – supports ALS research and advocates for access to treatment.
- Special Olympics Montgomery County – conducts training and competitions for individuals with intellectual disabilities or significant developmental disabilities in 18 Olympic-style sports at various venues within the county.
For more information, visit picknrg.com/nrggives.