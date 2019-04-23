Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a man in the neck and back during a fight in North Philadelphia on Monday morning. The stabbing happened on the 2700 block of North Hemberger Street around 11 a.m.
Police say the 26-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck and back during a fight with an unknown suspect.
The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and has been listed in critical condition.
The suspect is described as a black male, 30-40 years-of-age and with medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a “Captain Louie Jr” logo, dark-colored pants, prescription glasses, and yellow caution tape wrapped around his waist.
If you have any information on this incident, contact police.