PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in the Harrowgate section of Philadelphia. It happened on the 3600 block of Kensington Avenue on March 13, around 1:30 a.m.
Police say the 29-year-old woman was walking when she was struck in the face by the suspect.
The suspect then sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing the area.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 black male, around 21 years old, with a teardrop tattoo. He was last seen wearing a blue/black-hooded sweatshirt.
If you have any information about this incident or suspect, call police at 215-685-3251/3252.