  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in the Harrowgate section of Philadelphia. It happened on the 3600 block of Kensington Avenue on March 13, around 1:30 a.m.

(credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

Police say the 29-year-old woman was walking when she was struck in the face by the suspect.

The suspect then sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 black male, around 21 years old, with a teardrop tattoo. He was last seen wearing a blue/black-hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information about this incident or suspect, call police at 215-685-3251/3252.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s