PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Summer is almost here, and that means you can expect a fun-packed summer along the Delaware River Waterfront! Residents and visitors can expect concerts, cultural festivals, beer gardens, free yoga, art exhibitions and more this season.
Check out some of the events scheduled along the waterfront this summer:
- Friday, May 10th, Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, Spruce Street Harbor Park, the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, and Cherry Street Pier re-open to the public
- Free Yoga on the Race Street Pier Presented by Independence Blue Cross. With the most exquisite views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and Delaware River, there’s no better place to ‘get your Om on’. Seven days a week from Friday, April 19 through Tuesday, November 12th, fitness lovers and newbies alike can enjoy one–and sometimes even two–free yoga classes per day, including special sessions like Twilight Yoga.
- Art Star Craft Bazaar Saturday, May 11th and Sunday, May 12th, from 11am-6pm on the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing. This outdoor retail/art craft show is organized by Philadelphia’s premier indie craft shop and gallery, Art Star. Over 125 local and national artists will sell their wares right along the Delaware River.
- Sundays with PopUpPlaySundays, May 12th through September 29th at Spruce Street Harbor Park Sustained by Univest. Sunday mornings are the best time to bring children to SSHP for free play-and-learn events. Enjoy interactive activities through art, music, science, and physical movement that revolve around themes like water science, civic engagement, building, and more.
- Philadelphia Irish Festival: Sunday, June 2nd, 12pm-7 pm
- Latin Night at the Lodge Thursday, June 6th and Thursday, August 22nd from 9pm-1am. Dance, drink, and listen to live bands and DJs at the late night, monthly Latin Night at The Lodge Series at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Dance Republic and Telemundo62 present festive evenings of dance lessons, performances with some of the city’s most skilled performers. All ages. Ticketed event.
- Juneteenth Festival: Saturday, June 15th, 2pm-9pm
- Silent Philly Thursdays: June 20th, July 25th, and August 15th from 7pm-11pm at Blue Cross RiverRink. Join one of the most innovative, fun events in town and skate to top hits, EDM, and hip hop at this silent disco. Ticketed event.
- Philadelphia Orchestra Free Neighborhood Concert Friday, June 28, 8pm-9:30pm. The world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra returns for its 10th season to present another Free Neighborhood Concert presented by Wells Fargo, set against one of the city’s most dramatic backdrops at the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing.
- The United States Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” Concert and Fireworks Saturday, June 29th; concert at 8PM, fireworks at 9:30PM. Get into the Independence Day spirit early with a patriotic, all-star concert and spectacular fireworks. Part of the Wawa Welcome America! celebration.
- Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta: Saturday, July 6th – Sunday, July 7th, 2pm-8 pm (both days)
- Screenings Under the Stars Thursdays in July and August beginning July 11th on the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing. This popular series features blockbuster hits include Captain Marvel, Creed II, Clueless, and Crazy Rich Asians, among others.
- Islamic Heritage Festival: Saturday, July 13th, 2pm-8pm
- ACANA African Festival: Saturday, August 4th, 2pm-8pm
- Festival of India: Saturday, August 17th, 12pm-7pm
- Caribbean Festival: Sunday, August 18th, 12pm-8pm
- Blue Corn Organic and Green Festival: Sunday, September 1st, 12pm-5pm
- Brazilian Day Philadelphia: Sunday, September 8th, 1pm-7pm
- Mexican Independence Day: Sunday, September 15th, 2-8pm
The following events will be held at the Cherry Street Pier:
- Phila Flea Market, Saturday, May 18th, Sunday, July 14th, and Sunday, October 20th
- Whitman at 200: Contradict This! A Birthday Funeral for Heroes by the Bearded Ladies, Friday, May 31st, Saturday, June 1st, Sunday, June 2nd
- Who Got the Jazz: Visit Philly (Wednesdays), June 5th, June 19th, July 3rd, July 17th, July 31, August 14th, and August 28th
- Cherry Street Pier Artist & Artisans Market (Sundays), May 26th, June 30th, July 26th, and August 25th
- I Love My Rowhouse Exhibition, Friday, June 7th – Sunday, June 30th
- All Fest Short Film Program, Thursday, June 13th
- Peace in the East, East African Celebration, Saturday, June 15th
- Movie Mondays (weekly), Starting Monday, June 17th
- Kids Sip n Paint (monthly), Starting Sunday, July 7th (Ticketed event)
For more information on events, click here.