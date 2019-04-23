



SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — A man dressed as an Easter bunny who was caught on video throwing punches during a fight in Florida is actually a wanted man in New Jersey. The South Brunswick Police Department says 20-year-old Antoine McDonald had an arrest warrant issued for him in October 2018 for car burglaries and failing to appear in court.

We are aware of the video showing Antoine McDonald. He had a warrant issued for him in October of 2018 for car burglaries in South Brunswick and failed to appear in court. His warrant remains active. pic.twitter.com/PbQ77s3iO3 — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) April 23, 2019

The video showing McDonald dressed in an Easter Bunny outfit involved in a brawl outside of an Orlando nightclub on Sunday went viral.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, McDonald is a “person of interest” in a carjacking and two armed robberies in Pasco County. The Times also reports McDonald was arrested in 2017 after police say he committed two armed robberies on New Year’s Day in Dover, Del. He was charged with robbery and other related offenses.

According to police in Dover, Del., McDonald was arrested in early 2017 after he and two others were accused of committing two armed robberies in a span of 12 hours on New Year’s Day.

McDonald told WKMG-TV that he’s usually not a violent person but allegedly saw the man spitting on a woman.

“I am the type of person to avoid fights by any means necessary, but in that situation, I would fight any day,” McDonald told WKMG.

An Orlando police officer eventually stepped in to break up the fight. McDonald was concerned he could have been arrested.

“The thought went through my head when the cop came over, but you know, I didn’t leave. I didn’t run. I said, ‘You know what? This man deserved it.’ You know, if I have to be arrested for this to prove a point that this shouldn’t be happening, then so be it,” McDonald told WKMG.

It is not known if anyone was arrested in the bunny brawl.