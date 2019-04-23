TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Two Trenton police officers are facing multiple federal charges after they allegedly assaulted a man they were arresting and then submitted false reports. Authorities say Trenton Police Officer Drew Inman, 25, and former Trenton Police Officer Anthony Villanueva, 25, punched a man numerous times after he had already surrendered to police.

The alleged incident happened April 9, 2017 during a routine traffic stop. According to court documents, a police chase ensued after the man fled the traffic stop. The man was eventually surrounded by police and ordered to put his hands in the air. The man complied with officers and Villanueva allegedly punched him in the face and Inman tackled the man to the ground.

Prosecutors say both officers punched the man numerous times, while he cried out in pain, and told officers, “stop hitting me in my face” and “you’ve got my hands.”

Inman and Villanueva allegedly submitted false and fraudulent reports claiming the man was the aggressor and was an ongoing threat.

“Police work is difficult and dangerous, but officers need to respect the civil rights of the people they are policing,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said. “They cannot resort to excessive force in performing their duties. Incidents like these erode the public’s confidence in law enforcement, and make policing harder for everyone whose job it is to keep our communities safe.”

In another incident, on Nov. 28, 2017, Villanueva allegedly pepper sprayed a prisoner who was in a holding cell. He then filed a false report to cover up his improper treatment of the prisoner.

Inman and Villanueva are both charged with civil rights violations and obstruction of justice.