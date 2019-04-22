  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Talkers, Target


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Target is gearing up for its annual “Car Seat Trade-In” program. The nation’s second-biggest retailer says customers can bring in an old car seat between April 22 and May 4 to get a 20% off coupon.

Car Seat Trade-In target

The coupon can be used towards the price of a new car seat, or other baby gear.

The company says it will accept any car seat.

To find a Target location near you, click here.

