Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Target is gearing up for its annual “Car Seat Trade-In” program. The nation’s second-biggest retailer says customers can bring in an old car seat between April 22 and May 4 to get a 20% off coupon.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Target is gearing up for its annual “Car Seat Trade-In” program. The nation’s second-biggest retailer says customers can bring in an old car seat between April 22 and May 4 to get a 20% off coupon.
The coupon can be used towards the price of a new car seat, or other baby gear.
The company says it will accept any car seat.
To find a Target location near you, click here.