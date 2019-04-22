



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run that killed two people and left five others injured in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday night. Police are also searching for a person who they say helped that driver flee the scene.

The hunt is on for the man who plowed a Chevrolet Camaro into two vehicles, starting a chain-reaction crash. It happened on Bustleton Avenue, near Red Lion Road, just before midnight.

Police say a man and a woman inside a flipped car died at the scene. The victims have been identified as 48-year-old Carmen Montalvo Ruiz and 50-year-old Juan Lopez Rivera.

Police Searching For Driver Who Caused Chain-Reaction Crash That Killed 2, Injured 5 In Bustleton

Paramedics rushed five others to a local hospital for treatment. One man Eyewitness News spoke to witnessed the carnage as he returned home Saturday night.

Authorities say the driver of the Camaro was headed south on Bustleton Avenue when he struck a car stopped at the light. He then drove into the intersection, hitting another vehicle. Police say in all, about six cars slammed into one another.

“Leaving the scene isn’t something we want anyone to do, especially if it involves injuries,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said.

Investigators say someone driving a white Lexus scooped him up and drove off.

“Trying to track the movements of the person in the vehicle and who they left with, that’s one of the challenges they are dealing with,” Kinebrew said.

The driver of the Camaro is described as a man in his early 20s. He was wearing a suit.

The five others injured sustained non-life-threatening injuries.