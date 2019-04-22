Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 69-year-old man with dementia. Major Bradley was last seen at 3:19 p.m. on Sunday on the 4400 block of North 9th Street in the city’s Hunting Park section.
Bradley is 5-foot-8 and 188 pounds with a light complexion and a thin build. He has black eyes, is bald and has skin discoloration on his arms and head.
Bradley was last seen wearing a black velour shirt with red and blue stripes, blue jeans and black boots.
Police say Bradley suffers from dementia.
If you have any information on his location, call East Detective Division at 2150686-3243.