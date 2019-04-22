Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 37-year-old man was killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. Sunday night on the 2200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
Police say the man was shot once in his chest and once on his left side. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died just after midnight Monday morning.
A 27-year-old man was also shot and remains in critical condition, authorities say.
At this time no arrests have been made.
Police are investigating the double shooting, which was the second in the city on Easter Sunday.
Two men were injured in a West Philadelphia double shooting Sunday afternoon.