



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillie Phanatic’s birthday is coming up later this month and local bakers are having a big competition to see who can make the best cake for the beloved mascot. When it’s the Phanatic’s birthday you don’t just go big, you go giant.

Eighteen bakery specialists across sixteen Giant grocery stores are competing to create the ultimate birthday cake for his celebration.

“I was going to write the most magical place on earth,” one baker said.

Last year, Robin Collison from the Super Giant in Willow Grove hit a home run with her design, getting her the win and trip to the ballpark for the party.

“It was so memorable, so much fun so I was like ‘yay let’s do this,’” Collison said.

So, she’s up to bat with another eye-popping cake.

“When I step back, I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so cute,’” Collison added.

Alongside a rookie who’s hoping her practice pays off.

“I’ve never entered [a cake contest] before, it’s something I never thought about doing,” said one of the cake decorators.

But for both of them, it’s the love of their game that has these cakes dusted with a little extra magic.

“It’s a tremendous feeling to watch them do what they love and to be recognized for it is amazing,” Eric Carr said.