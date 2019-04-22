Explosive Device Found During Burglary Investigation In West Oak Lane

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the discovery of an explosive at home in West Oak Lane on Monday morning. The Philadelphia police bomb squad has set up a perimeter near West 65th and North 15th Street.
Police say the homeowner called authorities claiming someone stole his guns during a home burglary. When police arrived to investigate, they discovered more weapons and a large firework taped to an aerosol can.
Right now the bomb squad is working to safely dispose of the device.
