ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials say the use of deadly force was justified in the shooting death of 32-year-old Timothy Deal by an Atlantic City police officer last June. An investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office found there were “no material facts in dispute regarding the lawfulness of this use of force.”
The deadly shooting happened on June 22, 2018, shortly before 6:30 pm., when an officer responded to the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue for a hit-and-run. During the investigation at the scene, prosecutors say a Deal, who was not involved in the hit-and-run, approached the scene and stabbed an officer in the torso with a knife.
An investigation revealed the attack was unprovoked. In response to the stabbing, the officer shot Deal multiple times. Deal later died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center as a result of his injuries.
The officer was treated for his injuries and released.
The officer told prosecutors he ordered Deal to drop the knife, but he continued to attack. The officer said he fired his weapon because he was in fear for his life. The incident was captured on body cameras worn by two officers on the scene.
Prosecutors, along with the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, concluded the officer “acted in self-defense to protect him and the public from the imminent danger posed by Mr. Deal and did not involve any suspected criminal activity which would require review by a Grand Jury,” a statement by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office read.