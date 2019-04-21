Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot multiple times as violence broke out in West Philadelphia on Easter Sunday, police say. The double shooting happened at approximately 2:25 p.m. at the intersection of 49th and Chestnut Streets.
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot three times, suffering wounds to both of his legs and his buttocks.
The other victim was a 22-year-old man, who authorities say was shot multiple times throughout his body.
Both victims were rushed to the hospital but are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made at this time.