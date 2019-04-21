  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Easter Promenade, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking for some family-fun this Easter Sunday? Thousands of people will be looking sharp at the Easter Promenade in Society Hill Sunday.

The longtime Philadelphia tradition is celebrating its 88th year.

Festivities include live music, dancing the Bunny Hop, appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail, photos with the Easter Bunny and famous best dressed contests.

Celebrity judges include well-known names in the fashion, radio, and television industries.

The promenade will begin at 5th and South Streets at 12 p.m.

The parade itself will begin at 12:30 at South Street and Passyunk Avenue.

