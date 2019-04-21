BREAKING:Bystanders Rescue Woman Who Drove SUV Into Schuylkill River, Witnesses Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Dan Koob, Easter Promenade, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Not all Easter celebrations in Philadelphia were religious Sunday. On South Street, many partook in the 88th annual Easter Promenade.

It’s one of the city’s oldest Easter traditions. Philadelphia’s promenade pranced down South Street, settling in at Head House Square at 2nd and Lombard Streets.

“You give a kid a piece of candy or for people to look at me and put a smile on their face, I know I did a good job,” Kevin Kinkade, a volunteer, said.

At Head House Square, princesses and flute players alike congregated.

It was the 88th year for the promenade, which featured plenty of bunnies, bunny ears and a vote for the best hat – which Eyewitness News may have found.

South Philadelphia resident Terry Gsell’s hat. (Credit: CBS3)

“Some candy up in there somewhere and I’m 6-foot-3 so this really puts me way, way up there,” Terry Gsell said.

Gsell moved to South Philadelphia from New York and was inspired by N.Y.’s Easter Day hat-making tradition to dress up his own rendition.

“And so we do this every year, they always look different every year but they always make kids laugh and smile,” Gsell said. “It’s just some innocent fun.”

“There’s so much chaos that’s happening in this world,” Gsell added, “so for a time like this, for a few hours, all the families, all different races and stages of their life for some innocent fun.”

