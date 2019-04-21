Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was rescued by bystanders after her SUV ended up in the Schuylkill River, witnesses told CBS3. Police say the incident happened at approximately 4:05 p.m. in Fairmount Park in East Falls.
Authorities say they responded to several reports of an SUV in the Schuykill River with the driver stuck inside at Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue.
The woman was out of the vehicle with the car still in the river when crews arrived on the scene, officials say.
Officials say the woman was not taken to the hospital and no injuries are reported.
There is no word on what caused the woman to drive into the river.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.