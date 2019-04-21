BREAKING:Bystanders Rescue Woman Who Drove SUV Into Schuylkill River, Witnesses Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMMotown 60: A Grammy Celebration
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was rescued by bystanders after her SUV ended up in the Schuylkill River, witnesses told CBS3. Police say the incident happened at approximately 4:05 p.m. in Fairmount Park in East Falls.

Authorities say they responded to several reports of an SUV in the Schuykill River with the driver stuck inside at Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue.

The woman was out of the vehicle with the car still in the river when crews arrived on the scene, officials say.

Officials say the woman was not taken to the hospital and no injuries are reported.

There is no word on what caused the woman to drive into the river.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s