CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The controversial Sunoco pipeline Mariner East One will resume operations as early as Monday. The Pennsylvania Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement says it received notice of Sunoco’s intent to restart the pipeline.
The pipeline has been out of service since the end of January when a 10-foot deep sinkhole left it exposed along Lisa Drive in West Whiteland Township.
Sunoco says it will take steps to address safety concerns.
State engineers will be on site Monday to monitor operations.