



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People woke up early Saturday for some time-honored Easter traditions. Others woke early to start totally new traditions.

For many Philadelphia families, Easter weekend starts with lining up early outside of Stock’s Bakery in Port Richmond to snag a coveted pound cake.

“Many, many years ago my grandfather started to make the pound cake in the Easter egg shape,” Stock’s Bakery owner Kristine DeCarles said, “and they decorated them and they’re really adorable and it’s really become a tradition for many families to have them.”

For others, it’s a day of service.

Thousands of volunteers from dozens of faith-based groups teamed up to pack and deliver meals to those in need through Philabundance’s Easter outreach program.

The effort started in 2010 and has since grown to more than 10,000 meals.

“To watch the Easter outreach project grow over the years has been incredible because not only are we serving my own neighbors in South Philadelphia,” Betsy Farris, a volunteer, said, “we’re able to serve neighbors from all over Philadelphia.”

For the kids, it was all about Easter egg hunts.

Back in Port Richmond, where the Block Church hosted its fourth annual egg hunt in Penn Treaty Park that featured 36,000 eggs.

“I don’t know a bigger free Easter egg hunt in the city of Philadelphia,” Block Church pastor Joey Furianic.

There were inflatables, face painting, a live DJ and food trucks.

The Easter bunny was also on hand for family photos.

It was a year for new traditions as well as 30,000 candy-filled eggs were dropped from a helicopter onto Pennypack Park in the Northeast.

The sky-high Easter egg hunt was thanks to Philadelphia councilperson Bobby Henon and local churches.

Frankford Chocolates supplied the eggs and candy for the event, which attracted about 3,000 people.