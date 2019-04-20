Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Is there a celebrity or friend people constantly say you look like? If so, Saturday is the perfect day to dress as that person.
National Look-Alike Day is celebrated every year on April 20.
NationalDayCalendar.com says the day is meant for you to look like another person by matching their outfit and hair style.
If they have a different accent than you or a certain lingo they’re known for saying, don’t forget to talk like them too.
NationalDayCalendar.com says one of the most famous look-alikes is Elvis Presley, “The King of Rock-N-Roll.”
https://twitter.com/ChelseaWeather/status/1119576797526597632